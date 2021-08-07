Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.33.

Canfor stock opened at C$24.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.51. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

