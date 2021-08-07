Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CNNE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

