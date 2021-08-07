Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

