Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $5.25

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.15 to $5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

