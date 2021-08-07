Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price to $33.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

TVTY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

