Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 605 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,097. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

