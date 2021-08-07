Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $33.18 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62.

