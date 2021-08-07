Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

