Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95.

