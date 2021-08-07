Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.