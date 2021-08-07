Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

