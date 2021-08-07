Capital One Financial Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.23.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.