Capital One Financial Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.23.
Shares of OHI opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.
In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
