Capital One Financial Weighs in on Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

