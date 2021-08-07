Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

