Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.68.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.93. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$28.14 and a 12-month high of C$42.79. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

