Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$28.14 and a 1 year high of C$42.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

