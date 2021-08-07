Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,959 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2,040.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $818.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

