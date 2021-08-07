Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 497 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GoodRx were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GoodRx stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a PE ratio of -32.60. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,518,938 shares valued at $53,841,143. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

