Captrust Financial Advisors Has $38,000 Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 568.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Endo International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.31 on Friday. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

