Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ebix were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

