Captrust Financial Advisors Has $41,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.