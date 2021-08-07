Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FOX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

