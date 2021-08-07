Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 387 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $86.45 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

