Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.17.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

