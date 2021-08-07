CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.41 Million

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $46.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 476,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

