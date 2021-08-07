Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.88.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.78.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

