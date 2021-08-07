Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark restated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$249.69.

Cargojet stock opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 867.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

