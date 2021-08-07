Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 1,608,394 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

