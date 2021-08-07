Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €14.90 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €14.90 ($17.53) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CA. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

CA opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.60.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

