Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

