Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

CARR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 4,686,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

