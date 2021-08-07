Carry (CRE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.72 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $95.43 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00028876 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.