Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 797,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,696. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

