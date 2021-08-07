Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

