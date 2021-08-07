Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.21.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. 450,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.10. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

