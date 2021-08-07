Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 23,510 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.37.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.