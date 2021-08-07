Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $245.83 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 176.4% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $217.60 million and $245.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00144603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,315.00 or 0.99635076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.00807074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,262,638,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,210,246 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

