Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $111.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.66) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

