Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last 90 days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

