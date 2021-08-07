Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 534,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.