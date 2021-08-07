CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion.

