CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

