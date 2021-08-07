Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $199.93 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00056073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00863304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00096388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,628,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

