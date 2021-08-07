Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

