Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC opened at $66.80 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

