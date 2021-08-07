Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

