Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

