Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,496,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.