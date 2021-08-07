Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.78 Million

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report sales of $718.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the lowest is $692.23 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $48.48. 72,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

