Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0002 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $930,528.21 and approximately $203,790.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00121412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00154084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,883.78 or 0.99283123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00804026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

